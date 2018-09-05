Rutland pair arrested in drug bust

× Expand VSP photo Terrance G. Mitchell and Andrea L. McCullough were arrested by Vermont Drug Task Force officers in Rutland on Aug. 27.

RUTLAND | Terrance G. Mitchell and Andrea L. McCullough were arrested by officers of the Vermont Drug Task Force in the city of Rutland last week. The arrests, which took place Aug. 27, resulted from two distinct drug investigations.

According to Vermont State Police Sgt. Jason Johnson, Mitchell was arrested and cited to answer one felony count of sale of crack cocaine.

Both individuals are being prosecuted by the Rutland County State’s Attorney’s Office.

“This charge stems from an April 2018 drug investigation during which Mitchell sold $200 worth of crack cocaine to a confidential informant,” according to report filed by Sgt. Johnson. “In July 2018, Mitchell was arrested in North Carolina and extradited back to Vermont on several charges that include, but are not limited to domestic assault, aggravated domestic assault with a weapon, resisting arrest, and attempted assault and robbery with a weapon.”

Following the arrest Mitchell was jailed at the Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility Rutland.

In addition to the above charges, the VSP’s Johnson also noted that Mitchell is awaiting sentencing on two felony counts for impeding a public officer and one misdemeanor count for resisting arrest after a jury returned guilty verdicts on Jan. 30 in a case prosecuted by the Rutland County State’s Attorney’s Office. “Following his convictions at trial, Mitchell fled to North Carolina,” according to Johnson.

Regarding Andrea McCullough, Johnson reported that she is facing one felony count for selling fentanyl.

“At the time of her arrest, McCullough was out on conditions of release which stem from a 2017 charge for Possession of Heroin and two 2018 petit larceny charges,” according to Johnson’s report. “She is also on probation which stems from a charge for knowingly possessing heroin, suboxone, and marijuana in a New York jail where she was being held on drug possession charges. McCullough was processed at the Vermont State Police Barracks in Rutland and appeared in Superior Court of Vermont Rutland Criminal Division Aug. 28.”