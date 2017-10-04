Rutland professionals named "Rising Stars"

RUTLAND | A regional business magazine has singled out nine young professionals from Rutland County as Vermont Rising Stars.

Recognized as 2017 Rising Stars are the following area business professionals:

Andy Paluch from Come Alive Outside, the husband and wife team of Dan and Leslie Doenges from Vermont Sport and Fitness, Eliza Wilcox from Green Mountain Power, Laura Pierce from Cerner, Lisa Ryan from BROC and the Rutland City Board of Aldermen, Mandy Bradley from Davis and Hodgdon Associates, Matt Whitcomb from Rutland Region Medical Center, and Shannon Poole from Heritage Family Credit Union.

In a news announcement about the honors, Steve Costello of Green Mountain Power, the co-chair of the regional marketing committee involved in the awarding process, stated that "most of the Rutland region winners were nominated by members of the Rutland Regional Marketing Committee, representing a host of local business groups working together to ‘rebrand’ and promote the area while recognizing the up-and-coming talent and future leaders within our communities. Members of the committee brainstormed about people that rose to the top of the list during summer and then nominated them individually. Winners were chosen by a panel of judges based on their professional growth, leadership and service to the community."

The honorees will be recognized at an awards dinner on Nov. 9, according to Steve Costello of Green Mountain Power in Rutland.

"Rutland’s Rising Stars are building their careers, demonstrating true leadership, and supporting the ongoing revitalization of the Rutland region," said Costello. "The fact that 27 Rising Stars in three years have been selected from Rutland County highlights the incredible energy and commitment that young professionals are demonstrating locally, and the impact they are having here."

The Rutland Chamber acknowledged the "optimism and energy" of the honorees as well as their volunteer efforts within the community.

"Young professionals are making a huge impact on dozens of businesses, nonprofits and on quality-of-life issues, helping change the region’s image, and carving a path to a brighter future," said Mary Cohen, executive director of the Rutland Region Chamber of Commerce.