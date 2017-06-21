Rutland region to be featured in Boston Globe

× Expand Courtesy of the Bus Downtown Rutland

RUTLAND — The Vermont Department of Tourism and Marketing and the Rutland Region Chamber of Commerce will be featured in a special two-page news feature in the Boston Herald newspaper, according to the Rutland Region Chamber of Commerce. The daily newspaper, among the largest in New England, is seen by nearly 200,000 readers in the Boston metro area; it is eclipsing the older Boston Globe in readership in the region, according to Editor & Publisher, an industry news outlet. The special feature about the Rutland region will appear on Sept. 7 and is expected to help fall tourism around the area, according to Penny Inglee of the Rutland Chamber. The focus on Rutland in a Boston paper comes on the heels of the city’s appointment of Mondo Mediaworks of Brattleboro to develop a plan to promote the community and attract young people to the area.