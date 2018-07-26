Rutland remembers inspiring Lenny Burke

× Expand Photo courtesy of MSJ In 1979, Lenny Burke was a senior at Mount St. Joseph’s Academy. in Rutland. A gifted student and athlete, he had already been accepted at both Middlebury College and the University of Vermont. But a near-fatal fall on the basketball court left 17-year-old Burke in a coma for 45 days.

RUTLAND | The Rutland community is mourning the passing of Lenny Burke on June 22.

In 1979, Burke was a senior at Mount St. Joseph’s Academy. A gifted student and athlete, he had already been accepted at both Middlebury College and the University of Vermont to study pre-med the following year. But a near-fatal fall on the basketball court left 17-year-old Burke in a coma for 45 days. When he finally awoke, Burke and his mother Emmie became a team, fighting for better awareness and treatment for people with traumatic brain injury, something few understood at the time.

In 1987, Emmie bought an old farmhouse and barn in Wallingford and turned it into a residential treatment center for people with brain injuries. Today, Lenny Burke’s Farm, as it is known, includes six facilities. Similar care centers across the country have copied their approach.

Over the last 30 years, the Lenny Burke’s Farm has worked with hundreds of people coping with brain injuries, something Burke himself marveled at in a 2015 interview with Vermont Public Radio.

“It’s amazing to me when I hear we have all these places,” said Burke. “I know we do; and I can even remember now that we do.” “But it almost boggles my mind to realize how many places, how many people we’re helping and how many places we’re doing it,” Burke said. “And it’s wonderful,” he added smiling. “This is why God has me here,” he said... “This is why I survived my injury.”

Long-time family friend Cyndie Clark said just about everyone in Rutland knew Lenny as a gifted high school athlete back in the late 1970s. But after his head injury and more recently fighting cancer, she says it was his determination, positive attitude and love for others that was truly remarkable and captivated so many. “His openness and his willingness to take people just as they were and certainly his ability to give great hugs to everybody he met,” said Clark.

“All of this positive love really became part of his personality, and people reacted to that,” she said. “You always got the reception, ‘Wow you’re here, let me give you a big hug!’ I’ll miss that,” she added.

Burke is survived by his mother Emmie Burke, his sister Kathleen and his brothers Kevin and Michael, all alumni of MSJ.

“Lenny, you are a true inspiration and hero to so many. You will be greatly missed and never forgotten,” said MSJ’s Kathy Bove.

Note: Quotes and background used with permission of MSJ and VPR.