Rutland Rite Aid closes

RUTLAND | Rite Aid Pharmacy on Route 7 in Rutland closed its doors Sept. 6.

The closing of the drug store came after Walgreens purchased more than 2,000 stores nationwide from Rite Aid for $5.2 billion plus a $325 million penalty for canceling a planned merger.

According to Walgreens’ annual report, the chain plans to keep the Rite Aid name on some of the existing stores, however, long term plans for the Rite Aid name in Vermont are unknown.

Walgreens’ spokesperson Phil Caruso told reporters that Rite Aid Rutland employees would likely be placed in other outlets somewhere in the area.

The Route 7 retail space already has a “for sale” sign posted along the curbside.

Two Rite Aid stores in Bennington, which closed late last year, were subsequently rebranded under the Walgreens name.