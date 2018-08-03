Rutland senate candidates feeling confident

× Expand Photo by Lou Varricchio Rutland County State Senate candidate Ed Larson: “We need vocal people here; we need to be heard… not part of a herd of ‘socialcrats’ (we always hear) up in Chittenden County… If I go to Montpelier, they’re going to have a hell of a fight on their hands.”

WEST RUTLAND | When it comes to political power and the state senate, Addison County has maintained its Democratic dominance in recent decades. However, the opposite is true with neighboring Rutland County. There, GOP senate candidates are sitting in the catbird seat.

Rutland County Republicans appeared energized with their slate of candidates for the 2018 state senate race in advance of the Aug.14 primary. At a party issues forum, held at the West Rutland Town Hall auditorium on July 19, county chairwoman Terry Burke was optimistic. Five candidates are running for the three seats in this year’s primary.

“We are so blessed with plenty of great candidates,” Burke said. “(But) all around the state, it’s not that way.”

The majority of the county’s senate and house seats are now held by Republicans. With Rutland County GOP veteran Sen. Peg Flory’s recent retirement, and Republican Sen. Kevin Mullin’s departure (to head up the Green Mountain Care Board) — with his Gov. Phil Scott (R)-appointed replacement Sen. David Soucy (R) now running for election for the first time — it seems both Republicans and Democrats should have a shot at commanding the state’s second-most populous county’s senate triumvirate. But unlike the Republicans, at least according to comments by Rutland County Democratic Chairman Julian Fenn, his party is decidedly not in command this time around.

At the West Rutland senate forum last week, Burke introduced the Republican county slate of two incumbent senators and three newcomers to the state race: Sen. Brian Collamore of Rutland Town, Sen. Soucy of Killington; and newcomers Ed Larson, executive director of the Vermont Traditions Coalition, and a former Rutland City alderman and police officer prominent downtown Rutland City clothier and Rutland Town Selectboard member; and U.S. Army veteran and organic farmer Terry Williams of Poultney.

A former 50-year-long radio broadcaster and Middlebury College alumnus, two-termer Sen. Collamore, said he is pro-business and believes in small government as well as personal responsibility. “Yes, folks, it’s true, some conservatives do go to Middlebury College. I graduated in 1972 and was in the same class as Gov. Jim Douglas,” Collamore said. “Let me say that Vermont is not a very business friendly state and we need to change that. We did not need to raise taxes this year....” Collamore has received wide support from state sportsman and gun groups.

Sen. Soucy, who noted his appointment to the senate by Gov. Scott, seconded Collamore’s gun-rights stand, but with a proviso. “I firmly support to keep our schools safe and the Second Amendment, but I do believe that some people should not have guns. But that shouldn’t infringe on the rights of responsible gun owners,” he said.

Ed Larson, perhaps the most animated of the candidates participating in the forum, noted his long experience in public service, from state to city level including police and city council, to heading up the Crime Stoppers and anti-drug education programs in Rutland and Addison counties. Now, Larson wants to spread the GOP message to more counties in Vermont.

“We need vocal people here; we need to be heard… not part of a herd of ‘socialcrats’ (we always hear) up in Chittenden County… If I go to Montpelier, they’re going to have a hell of a fight on their hands.”

Fifth-generation Vermonter and family businessman James McNeil noted that, while Rutland County, created in 1781, is the state’s second-most populated county with 61,000 residents, its population base is on a rapid decline.

“We need less government. We can’t afford any more taxes… As a local merchant for 40 years, I understand what we’re facing here in Rutland County,” he said.

Finally, Eighth-generation Vermonter Terry Williams noted his military management and agribusiness skills as well as involvement with county fish and wildlife clubs. He jumped in on the Second Amendment rights issue which, he indicated, is among the top concerns of many of the state’s Republican voters.

During concluding remarks, former Rep. David Sunderland encouraged forum attendees to vote early.

“The world is ruled by those who show up,” he said. “Make sure that your voice is heard.”

Editor’s note: A version of this story appeared first on True North Reports.