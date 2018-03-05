Rutland student is one of seven siblings

× Expand Photo provided MSJ student Josiah Burke is a volunteer with the U.S. Civil Air Patrol, USAF Auxiliary.

RUTLAND | Born and raised in Castleton, Josiah Burke is the youngest of seven siblings. All of them, himself included, were homeschooled by their stay-at-home mother while his father worked in construction.

For his senior year, Burke decided he wanted to learn in a classroom environment.

A friend had always told Burke that Mt. St. Joseph Academy (MSJ) in Rutland was a goodschool; he had always heard positive things so he decided to attend MSJ even before he visited or knew much more about the school. He also wanted to play football, which he did, but for only one game, because unfortunately he broke his shin in the first game.

Accomplished in martial arts, Burke also played the saxophone in the Lakes Region Youth Orchestra and is currently playing the tenor saxophone with the MSJ Band.

Burke also participates as a volunteer in the U.S. Civil Air Patrol where he has opportunities to learn about the military, leadership, aerospace science and technology, mechanics, as well as search and rescue methods.

Burke plans on attending the College of St. Joseph in the fall to study either criminal justice or business administration with the goal of working in law enforcement.

“I am very thankful for all of the opportunities I have been given. I like to think I’ve learned a lot from my experiences, and do not regret any of them,” he said.

Note: Story courtesy Kathy Bove, Carrie Savage and Lori Pinkowski.