Rutland students develop museum exhibit

by

RUTLAND — Three College of St. Joseph students sit on red and yellow stools, looking markedly out of place hunched over a small blue table covered in Legos. 

One is building a car, the other is sorting and the third is fervently taking notes. 

The students are just one group involved in the College’s collaboration with Rutland’s Wonderfeet Kids Museum, which allows CSJ students to develop curriculum for an exhibit at the museum.

The partnership began in the spring of 2016 when CSJ’s Dr. David St. Germain, chair of the College’s Education division, informed students in his Curriculum Development course last fall that one of their assignments would involve developing curriculum for Wonderfeet Kids Museum.

“The majority of the students in this graduate-level course are classroom teachers, many of whom have young children and have enjoyed bringing them to the museum,” said St. Germain. “The idea of creating something that other parents could use was exciting news for the students. 

Students Garrett Brewer, Aaron Bloomer and Phil Hall selected the Lego exhibit to develop curriculum around, which included a minimum of three lesson plans, student assessments and technology and print resources. Paula Townsend opened the museum after hours so students could delve into the exhibit and develop a solid understanding of how it worked.

The final document produced by the students was more than 10 pages and Townsend worked with the museum’s education committee to modify and condense the work.

