Rutland to hold disaster drill

RUTLAND | Dozens of volunteers, hospital employees and local emergency responders will take part in a disaster exercise on Saturday, Sept. 23 at a location within Rutland City.

This exercise will test the preparedness and response of local, regional and state agencies should a real crisis occur.

The mock disaster has been planned since January and is used as an opportunity to train over 100 Emergency Medical Service (EMS) providers on Warm Zone entry with law enforcement.

The event, sponsored by Rutland Regional Medical Center and Rutland City Police Department will focus on response plans for an actual disaster, which would trigger a sudden influx of patients, media and concerned community members.

The full scale mass-casualty exercise is being conducted in collaboration with multiple partner agencies including the Rutland Regional Medical Center, local police and fire departments and District 10 EMS agencies.

“It’s a mock exercise, but a very real test of our ability to respond to an actual disaster. We appreciate the cooperation of everyone involved,” Beth Winter of Rutland Regional said.