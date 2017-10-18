Rutland to honor RRMC’s Tom Huebner

× Expand File photo Thomas Huebner.

RUTLAND | Officials of the Rutland Region Chamber of Commerce announced that Tom Huebner, president and CEO of the Rutland Regional Medical Center, has been chosen the “Business Leader of the Year 2017”. The award will be presented at the Chamber’s Annual Meeting on Oct. 19 at the Paramount Theatre in Rutland.

During Huebner’s tenure, the Rutland Region Medical Center has grown into the County’s largest employer with over 1,600 employees. “Tom has been an integral part of the business community since he took over the helm of the Rutland Regional Medical Center in 1997. Over the past 27 years there have been significant changes to the health care industry and Tom has always had the needs of the Rutland Region first” said Mary Cohen, Executive Director of the Rutland Region Chamber of Commerce.

Huebner and the Rutland Regional Medical Center have received over 20 national awards and recognition that support the unwavering commitment to being the best community health care system in New England.

“Tom has really taken the lead on great collaboration initiatives with many local organizations to ensure the best practices are in place for proactive measures in keeping our communities as healthy as they can be” Cohen said.

Huebner’s accomplishments throughout his 27 years as a leader and president and CEO of RRMC, Vermont’s largest community hospital, are noted. He recognized that in order for the hospital to be successful, and affect patient outcomes positively, there needed to be an engaged and supported staff.

Other highlights of the Chamber’s Annual Meeting will include keynote speaker Bill Shouldice, CEO of Vermont Teddy Bear and Vermont Chamber Foundation chairman, unveiling of the Rutland Regional Marketing Initiative, and recognition of the Rutland County Rising Stars.