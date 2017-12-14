Rutland trooper Coote promoted

× Expand Photo provided Sgt. Steven Coote

RUTLAND | Vermont State Police Sgt. Steven Coote, patrol commander at the VSP Rutland Field Station, was promoted to lieutenant commander of the Vermont State Police Office of Professional Development. Coote was promoted by Col. Matthew T. Birmingham, director of the Vermont State Police.

Coote has served the people of Vermont for 12 years, graduating from the Vermont Police Academy in 2005.

He began his career as a trooper at the Rutland station and was promoted to sergeant-training coordinator at the Office of Professional Development in 2013.

Coote also served as a Sergeant/Patrol Commander at the New Haven and Rutland Stations from 2016 through 2017. Lieutenant Coote has served as a department instructor in several important fields and topics including IACP leadership in police organizations courses.

The commander the Vermont State Police Office of Professional Development is responsible for providing and overseeing the varied training and development needs required by members of the Vermont State Police.

Coote will also oversee all aspects of Vermont State Police recruiting and hiring.

Coote takes command of the Office of Professional Development from Lt. Barbara Zonay, who has transferred to assistant staff operations commander at Vermont State Police Headquarters.