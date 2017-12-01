Salisbury woman had heroin, coke

× Expand VSP photo Amanda Rubin

SALISBURY | On Nov. 16, at approximately 8 p.m., the Vermont State Police conducted a motor vehicle stop on Three Mile Bridge Road near the Salisbury and Middlebury town line after observing a motor vehicle violation.

Troopers identified the vehicle operator as Amanda Rubin, 32. of Salisbury.

While Rubin was stopped, troopers found her to be in possession of heroin and cocaine. Rubin was placed under arrest.

Rubin was transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. She was later released with a citation to appear in Addison County District Court Criminal Division at a later date.