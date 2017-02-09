Salvation Farms Brings Naturally Beautiful Crops to Vermont Show

× Expand Deputy Secretary of the Agency of Agriculture and former House Agriculture Committee member Alyson Eastman, and Senator Robert Starr, current Chair of the Senate Agriculture Committee, admire a spread of surplus “naturally beautiful” storage crops that Salvation Farms brought from local farms as ingredients for the cooking competition.

ESSEX JCT — Salvation Farms played two special roles at this year’s Buy Local Market during Consumer Night of the Vermont Farm Show.

Invited by the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food, and Markets to educate legislators and the public about the issue of food loss on farms, Salvation Farms was asked to stock the pantry at the Capital Cook-Off with “naturally beautiful” crops. The naturally beautiful, storage crops were culled in the washing and packing process at six northern and central Vermont farms. These crops, while still edible, were identified as unmarketable mainly due to cosmetic reasons.

The Cook-Off was an exciting competition between Agency of Agriculture staff, members of the Senate Agriculture Committee, and a Vermont celebrity team. Teams competed to create dishes made of local ingredients. Salvation Farms’ Executive Director, Theresa Snow, was a guest judge. Among the other judges was Vermont’s Lieutenant Governor.

The winning dish of venison sliders with oyster mushroom sauce was made by the Agency of Agriculture team and included naturally beautiful carrots, beets, parsnips, and cabbage.

For information about Salvation Farms and food loss on Vermont farms visit www.salvationfarms.org.