Salvation Farms Brings Naturally Beautiful Crops to Vermont Show

ESSEX JCT — Salvation Farms played two special roles at this year’s Buy Local Market during Consumer Night of the Vermont Farm Show.

Invited by the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food, and Markets to educate legislators and the public about the issue of food loss on farms, Salvation Farms was asked to stock the pantry at the Capital Cook-Off with “naturally beautiful” crops. The naturally beautiful, storage crops were culled in the washing and packing process at six northern and central Vermont farms. These crops, while still edible, were identified as unmarketable mainly due to cosmetic reasons.

The Cook-Off was an exciting competition between Agency of Agriculture staff, members of the Senate Agriculture Committee, and a Vermont celebrity team. Teams competed to create dishes made of local ingredients. Salvation Farms’ Executive Director, Theresa Snow, was a guest judge. Among the other judges was Vermont’s Lieutenant Governor.

The winning dish of venison sliders with oyster mushroom sauce was made by the Agency of Agriculture team and included naturally beautiful carrots, beets, parsnips, and cabbage.

For information about Salvation Farms and food loss on Vermont farms visit www.salvationfarms.org.

Sections


About

Publications


Quick Links


Partners

Read content by town
Headquarters

Ph. (518) 873-6368
P.O. Box 338
14 Hand Avenue
Elizabethtown, New York 12932

Southern Office

Ph. (518) 585-9173
102 Montcalm Street
Suite 2
Ticonderoga, New York 12883

Northern Office

Ph. (518) 873-6368
By Appointment Only
345 Cornelia Street
Plattsburgh, New York 12901

Vermont Office

Ph. (802) 388-6397
16 Creek Road
Suite 5A
Middlebury, Vermont 05753

Our website is best viewed in the latest versions of Apple Safari or Google Chrome.

Built with Metro Publisher™

Top Headlines