Samara Funds available

MIDDLEBURY | Funding is now available for new or existing projects, programs, and organizations that serve LGBTQ communities in Vermont through the Samara Fund at the Vermont Community Foundation. The fund’s mission is to help create vibrant Vermont LGBTQ communities and ensure that LGBTQ Vermonters are connected, healthy, appreciated, safe, and empowered. Nonprofits may apply at any time for up to $3,500; applications will be accepted through 5 p.m. Thursday, April 12. Visit online vermontcf.org/samara to learn more.