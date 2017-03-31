Sarah Blacker live at Brandon Music

× Expand Photo provided Sarah Blacker

BRANDON — Sarah Blacker and Aaron Katz perform new music at Brandon Music on April 8. The singer-songwriter is a Brandon Music favorite and is known as Boston’s ‘Sundress Rocker’. No Depression said she is “one of the brighter artists to grab our attention recently” and the Huffington Post states: “Infectious, well-written songs, she’s her own artist.” Along with Katz, a percussionist with the national band Percy Hill, Blacker artfully spans rock, pop, indie-folk, and Americana.

Blacker and Katz have been busy touring and recently returned from performing on Jam Cruise 15, and also shared the stage at the Rusty Nail with O’Teil Burbridge (Allman Brothers Band / Dead & Co.) and members of Jerry Garcia Band, for the Dead Set, a Grateful Dead Tribute all-star band show.

With a knack for songwriting, Blacker writes in an uninhibited, honest and fearless style, producing “a constant flow of material” that, according to South Shore Magazine “is a testament to the fact that she is such a prolific writer”. Red Line Roots agrees: “Sarah weaves songs that tell personal, yet relatable tales.” Blacker’s songwriting isn’t the whole story though. South Shore says “when Sarah performs her music, she is equally steeped in technical proficiency as well as pure emotion, bringing a veteran’s confidence to the whole package.”

In 2014, Blacker was nominated for song and songwriter of the year at the New England Music Awards, in addition to winning ‘Female Performer of the Year’ in 2013. She was also nominated for ‘Songwriter of the Year’ in the Boston Music Awards in 2013. Blacker has toured extensively and shared stages with dozens of internationally renowned artists including Mishka, Sara Bareilles, Leon Russell, Rusted Root, Carbon Leaf, America, Eddie Money, Richard Thompson, 10,000 Maniacs, Loudon Wainwright III, Livingston Taylor, Paula Cole and many others.

This event is a part of Vermont Arts 2016, celebrating public funding for the arts.

The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. Concert tickets are $20. A pre-concert dinner is available for $25. Reservations are required for dinner and recommended for the show. Venue is BYOB. Call (802) 247-4295 or e-mail info@brandon-music.net for reservations or for more information. Brandon Music is located at 62 Country Club Rd. Brandon, VT 05733 www.brandon-music.net | http://www.sarahblacker.com