Scott; “Cut your own”

MIDDLEBURY | When it comes to recreational marijuana, some Vermonters might recommend that you “roll your own.” But in the case of fresh, healthy Vermont-grown Christmas trees, Gov. Phil Scott says “cut your own”.

Scott and Agriculture Secretary Anson Tebbetts visited a local Vermont Christmas tree farm last week to encourage rural, seasonal Vermont business.

“Cutting your own Christmas tree is a wonderful Vermont tradition, and it supports our hard-working Vermont farmers who are helping to keep our hillsides green,” Scott said. “I’m happy to be able to decorate our office in Montpelier with an important symbol of Vermont agriculture.”

After touring the farm with owners Bill and Sue Tester, Scott cut three trees, two for his offices in Montpelier and one to bring home.

According to Tebbetts, “in 2014 there were 71 tree growing operations in Vermont, 2,000 total acres in production, 119,000 trees harvested, with an estimated value of approximately $2.9 million.”

Tebbetts noted that Vermont trees are shipped to Florida and California, and to a variety of foreign markets, including Bermuda.

“Any property owner who grows Christmas trees can qualify for the Current Use program for productive lands, as long as the farm generates a minimum of $2,000 annually in sales,” according to Tebbetts. “Christmas trees are specifically included as an agricultural use type in the program, like maple production. Supporting agriculture activities that preserve our heritage and protect the landscape is a high priority for the Agency of Agriculture.”