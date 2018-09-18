Scott appoints locals

SHOREHAM | Gov. Phil Scott appointed 16 Vermonters to state boards and commissions recently.

Among the new appointees include several individuals from Addison and Rutland counties.

Appointments made by Scott include: Loren Wood, of Woodnotch Farm on Barnum Hill Road in Shoreham, to the Barn Expansion Advisory Group; Kevin Mullin of Rutland, chair of the Green Mountain Care Board; and Mary Luci Stephens of Goshen to the Vermont Parole Board.

Citizens interested in serving on a board or commission should visit the governor’s website at governor.vermont.gov/boards-commissions to apply.