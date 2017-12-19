Scott launches bold jobs-training plan

× Expand Photo by Lou Varricchio Gov. Phil Scott: “We owe it to Vermonters to provide the pathways necessary to develop the skills to be successful at work, at home, and in the community.”

MIDDLEBURY | Gov. Phil Scott’s administration and the Vermont Student Assistance Corporation have launched an ambitious plan to get Vermonters educated and trained for 21st century jobs by the year 2025.

According to Scott, construction, trades and allied-health occupations are the employment sectors looking for skilled Vermonters immediately.

Scott’s education and workforce development program spearheaded by Vermont’s governor and VSAC, along with a group of leaders from the education and business community, has a goal of arming 70 percent of Vermont’s population with either trade or higher education credentials by 2025.

“As part of my ‘cradle to career’ focus on education and training, we owe it to Vermonters to provide the pathways necessary to develop the skills to be successful at work, at home and in the community,” Scott said at a 70x2025vt fall event at PC Construction in South Burlington. “(Our) 70x2025 is a big goal, but one I believe that we can reach by working together and using Vermont’s power of cooperation, collective wisdom and action. My administration is, and will be, fully engaged in this effort.”

Scott has cited research from Georgetown University indicating that seven in 10 of the high-pay, high-demand jobs in the decade of the 2020s will require some level of education and training after high school.

According to Scott Giles, president and CEO of VSAC, Vermont must drastically upgrade the skills of the population to not only compete regionally and nationally, but globally as well.

“A high school diploma just isn’t enough anymore,” Giles said.

The 70x2025vt mission illustrates the daunting challenges needed in order to meet the 2025 deadline:

•Identify and eliminate barriers to postsecondary access and success for youth and adults.

•Strengthen pathways between education and employment.

•Change the narrative to ensure public recognition of postsecondary education and college and career readiness as a shared value.

•Align state policy with the 70x2025 goal.

Just a tad over a month old, 70x2025vt is already out of the gate and on track, at least according to the Scott administration.

“To achieve the Advance Vermont goal, we need to expand Vermont’s college-going culture among both high school students and working adults,” the 70x2025vt website reads. “This will include eliminating current gender and socioeconomic gaps among aspirations to, readiness for, and successful enrollment in, some form of education after high school.”