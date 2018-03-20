Scott proposes new zones for Vergennes, Rutland

× Expand Photo by Lou Varricchio A portion of Vergennes and Rutland have been designated as opportunity zones under a new federal plan. Pictured: Summer dining al fresco in downtown Vergennes.

VERGENNES | Gov. Phil Scott announced he will designate a so-called opportunity zone in Vergennes. Along with Vergennes and Rutland, Scott designated 23 other such zones, in more than a dozen cities and towns, across Vermont.

“I hope this new designation spurs private investment in Vermont businesses and communities, which will be beneficial to my Administration’s work to grow the economy,” Scott said last week. “I am proposing designating 25 census tracts in 16 different communities across the state, giving each of them a new tool to attract private capital and spur job creation and The idea of the new opportunity zones resulted from President Trump’s federal designation created in the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 aimed at increasing investment in low-income areas.

“The Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development (ACCD) will seek public input on the recommendations...,” according to news statement by Scott’s office.

In addition to Vergennes and Rutland in Addison County and Rutland County, Scott’s proposal includes census tracts in Barre City, Bennington, Brattleboro, Burlington, Johnson, Lyndon, Newport City, Rockingham, Royalton, St. Albans City, St. Johnsbury, South Burlington, Springfield, and Winooski.

Approximately 85,000 Vermonters – of which approximately 18,000 live below the federal poverty line – and 7,470 businesses reside in the proposed zones, according to Scott.