Scout Day has something for everyone

MONKTON | Monkton Scout Day is a special day for fun and families.

It is also a time to learn about how Scouting is a vital part of the Addison County community.

On Saturday Sept. 16 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., local boy scouts and cub scouts will running a number of fun and educational activities for youth and adults.

The event will be held at the Monkton Recreational Field located on Hollow Road.

Open to the public, the event is also geared for boys ages 6-17 who might be interested in finding out more about scouting.

Cub scouts are broken into a small group called a pack. The pack you join is up to you. You can look for a pack chartered by an organization you support or simply choose the one closest to your neighborhood. With tens of thousands of cub scout packs across the country, it shouldn’t be hard to find one that fits you and your family.

The traditional boy scouting experience for young men in the fifth grade through high school. Service, community engagement and leadership development become increasingly important parts of the program as youth lead their own activities and work their way toward earning scouting’s highest rank, eagle scout.

“Any person that comes with a copy of this Eagle news story will receive a free hotdog and beverage,” according to Monkton Scout leader Russ Baker.