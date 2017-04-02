Scouts compete In Bristol Pinewood Derby

×

1 of 3

Photo 3 Cub scouts and leaders peg.jpg

Photo provided

Cub Scout Pack 543 scouts and leaders.

×

2 of 3

Photo 2 Oliver Cogswell JPG.jpg

Photo provided

Oliver Cogswell proudly displays his trophy.

×

3 of 3

Photo 1 Reed Cousino .jpg

Photo provided

Reed Cousino was Wolf Den’s first place winner.

BRISTOL — Cub Scout Pack 543 held their annual Pinewood Derby at Holly Hall in Bristol on Saturday, March 25.  The room was crowded with excited scouts, their families and friends, as they gathered around the varnished pine wood track to watch the races.  The scouts design and craft their own cars from identical pieces of wood and wheels.  As long as it weighs five ounces or less, and can fit on the track, the car take any shape the scout wants.  The track itself was built by Bristol resident James Bouvier in the late 1970’s. An electronic finish line with flashing red lights lends a modern touch and finish-line accuracy to the beautifully crafted raceway. 

Sections


About

Publications


Quick Links


Partners

Read content by town
Headquarters

Ph. (518) 873-6368
P.O. Box 338
14 Hand Avenue
Elizabethtown, New York 12932

Southern Office

Ph. (518) 585-9173
102 Montcalm Street
Suite 2
Ticonderoga, New York 12883

Northern Office

Ph. (518) 873-6368
By Appointment Only
345 Cornelia Street
Plattsburgh, New York 12901

Vermont Office

Ph. (802) 388-6397
16 Creek Road
Suite 5A
Middlebury, Vermont 05753

Our website is best viewed in the latest versions of Apple Safari or Google Chrome.

Built with Metro Publisher™

Top Headlines