Scouts compete In Bristol Pinewood Derby

× 1 of 3 Expand Photo provided Cub Scout Pack 543 scouts and leaders. × 2 of 3 Expand Photo provided Oliver Cogswell proudly displays his trophy. × 3 of 3 Expand Photo provided Reed Cousino was Wolf Den’s first place winner. Prev Next

BRISTOL — Cub Scout Pack 543 held their annual Pinewood Derby at Holly Hall in Bristol on Saturday, March 25. The room was crowded with excited scouts, their families and friends, as they gathered around the varnished pine wood track to watch the races. The scouts design and craft their own cars from identical pieces of wood and wheels. As long as it weighs five ounces or less, and can fit on the track, the car take any shape the scout wants. The track itself was built by Bristol resident James Bouvier in the late 1970’s. An electronic finish line with flashing red lights lends a modern touch and finish-line accuracy to the beautifully crafted raceway.