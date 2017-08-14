Sculpture event in West Rutland

WEST RUTLAND - A special event will be held Aug. 17 at noon at the Carving Studio and Sculpture Center in West Rutland. The final plaster model of “Stone Legacy” designed by master artist Steve Shaheen will be displayed. The carving is part of a series of stone sculptures planned for downtown Rutland as a way to celebrate regional and Vermont history, create a trail of public art, build civic pride and draw visitors to the downtown. The “Stone Legacy” event will be held at 636 Marble St. in West Rutland.