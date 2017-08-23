Selectboard discusses A.C., Mill Street lights

MIDDLEBURY | An email from a concerned Middlebury resident about conditions at the town’s new municipal gymnasium is getting attention.

At the Middlebury Selectboard meeting last week, Town Manager Kathleen Ramsay reported that she had received an email message from town resident Victoria Dewind expressing concern over the lack of air conditioning in the gym at the Middlebury Recreation Center located on Creek Road.

Ramsay suggested that Selectboard members consider installing air conditioning and review budgeting for it soon.

After receiving Dewind’s message of concern, Ramsay went ahead and already contacted Bread Loaf Corp. to request an estimate. Ramsay also reported that the Selectboard will award a contract to Champlain Construction for six new light fixtures in the Mill Street parking lot; the total cost for the fixtures is $8,888.

Public Works Planning Director Dan Werner originally recommended the award to the firm.

“The project is part of work being done under a $53,600 VTrans Park and Ride grant awarded to Middlebury in 2015. Other project components will include line striping, new signage and landscaping improvements,” according to Ramsay.