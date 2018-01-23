Selectboard does cost sharing with college

MIDDLEBURY | Under the Citizen Comments portion of the Jan. 9 Middlebury Selectboard agenda, resident Victoria Dewind, referencing earlier FY19 budget presentations that highlighted the need to plan for furnace upgrades at both the library and police department, asked the Board to give consideration to heating systems that incorporate renewable energy sources.

The Selectboard authorized Town Manager Kathleen Ramsay to sign a Wastewater Usage Agreement with Agri-Mark at its Exchange Street facility that amends and extends the current agreement with Agri-Mark.

The Selectboard approved a cost-sharing Memorandum of Understanding with Middlebury College, the Middlebury Area Land Trust (MALT) and Vermont Association of Snow Travelers (VAST) regarding the purchase and installation of pedestrian gates at the TAM rail crossing near the Boathouse Bridge, off South Street.

In other budget-related matters, the Board conducted a public hearing on the draft FY19 General Fund budget and Police Chief Tom Hanley presented the Police Department budget proposal. The Selectboard will finalize the FY19 budget proposal at its meeting on Jan. 23 for presentation to the voters at Town Meeting on March 5.

In accordance with the requirements of the Vermont Community Development Program (VCDP), the Board also conducted a public hearing to take comment on a proposed VDCP Planning Grant application being spearheaded by the Addison County Community Trust that seeks up to $30,000 in funding for the planning and design of a community septic system for the Lindale Mobile Home Park. Were the application to be successful, Middlebury’s 25 percent match would be drawn from the Town’s VCDP Revolving Loan/Grant Fund.

Town Manager Kathleen Ramsay reviewed a first draft of the warning for the 2018 Annual Town Meeting, which includes a request for voter authorization to borrow up to $122,400 for the replacement of Town vehicles and equipment, and a proposal to apply $57,484 in surplus Cross Street Bridge Fund monies to offset increased spending for Capital Improvements in the FY19 budget.

The Selectboard approved a request from Energy Committee chair Ross Conrad, to authorize the Committee to enter into negotiations with Fairlee, Vt.-based Zero by Degrees LLC to perform energy audits at the Public Works and Police Department facilities, under the Sole Source Purchases provision of the Town Purchasing Policy.

The Board voted to refer a recent application for tax stabilization from Aqua ViTea LLC to the Tax Stabilization Task Force. The application requests that the Board consider stabilizing the municipal tax rate on the company’s existing commercial property at 153 Pond Lane for five years, beginning in 2018.

Note: Video recordings of Middlebury Selectboard Meetings are available on the Middlebury Community Television (MCTV) web site at middleburycommunitytv.org, or you can view them on MCTV’s YouTube channel.

This report courtesy of the Town of Middlebury.