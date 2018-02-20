Selectboard member Forlenza announces State House run

× Expand Paul Forlenza

LINCOLN | Paul Forlenza, a 22-year resident of Lincoln, announced his candidacy for state representative last week at the Addison County Democratic Committee meeting. He is seeking to represent the Addison-4 House District, covering Bristol, Lincoln, Monkton and Starksboro.

Forlenza currently serves on the Lincoln Selectboard and is responsible for developing the annual town budget. He was also a board member of Mountain Health Center in Bristol, the Lincoln Library and Counseling Services of Addison County (CSAC).

Forlenza is a strong advocate for universal healthcare for all Vermonters. He also intends to be a voice for increased funding for mental health and drug addiction, decreasing state tax on Social Security, paid time-off for new parents, and care for the elderly.

Forlenza lives in Lincoln with his partner, Kathleen Kolb. They each have two adult children and Forlenza has a granddaughter. For more information, he can be contacted at paul@forlenza.us and you can visit his website at www.forlenza.us.

The Eagle asked Forlenza about key issues on the minds of Eagle readers:

EAGLE: What are the chief issues you’ll be dealing with, regarding Addison-4, if elected?

FORLENZA: There are several issues I want to focus on in the legislature: Improve the way we pay for health care so that high deductibles and co-pays do not get in the way of Vermonters receiving needed care; help families afford high quality childcare and provide paid family leave to care for babies and elderly parents; ensure that Vermonters have opportunities to find decent work at a living wage; and find a fair funding source to clean up Lake Champlain and other Vermont waterways.

EAGLE: Statewide, what would be your biggest concerns as a legislator?

FLORENZA: Most issues today are complex and controversial. Achieving consensus between the needs of people on opposite sides of issues is always challenging. I would like to serve on one of the following three committees: Health Care Committee to finish the work started in 2005 to change the way we pay for health care and increase support for mental health and developmental services; the Appropriations Committee to ensure that the way the state spends our money reflects our values and priorities; and the Ways and Means Committee to find ways to make our tax system more progressive for individuals, families and businesses.