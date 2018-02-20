Selectboard member Forlenza announces State House run

Paul Forlenza
LINCOLN | Paul Forlenza, a 22-year resident of Lincoln, announced his candidacy for state representative last week at the Addison County Democratic Committee meeting. He is seeking to represent the Addison-4 House District, covering Bristol, Lincoln, Monkton and Starksboro.
Forlenza currently serves on the Lincoln Selectboard and is responsible for developing the annual town budget. He was also a board member of Mountain Health Center in Bristol, the Lincoln Library and Counseling Services of Addison County (CSAC).
Forlenza is a strong advocate for universal healthcare for all Vermonters. He also intends to be a voice for increased funding for mental health and drug addiction, decreasing state tax on Social Security, paid time-off for new parents, and care for the elderly.
Forlenza lives in Lincoln with his partner, Kathleen Kolb. They each have two adult children and Forlenza has a granddaughter. For more information, he can be contacted at paul@forlenza.us and you can visit his website at www.forlenza.us.
The Eagle asked Forlenza about key issues on the minds of Eagle readers:
EAGLE: What are the chief issues you’ll be dealing with, regarding Addison-4, if elected?
FORLENZA: There are several issues I want to focus on in the legislature: Improve the way we pay for health care so that high deductibles and co-pays do not get in the way of Vermonters receiving needed care; help families afford high quality childcare and provide paid family leave to care for babies and elderly parents; ensure that Vermonters have opportunities to find decent work at a living wage; and find a fair funding source to clean up Lake Champlain and other Vermont waterways.
EAGLE: Statewide, what would be your biggest concerns as a legislator?
FLORENZA: Most issues today are complex and controversial. Achieving consensus between the needs of people on opposite sides of issues is always challenging. I would like to serve on one of the following three committees: Health Care Committee to finish the work started in 2005 to change the way we pay for health care and increase support for mental health and developmental services; the Appropriations Committee to ensure that the way the state spends our money reflects our values and priorities; and the Ways and Means Committee to find ways to make our tax system more progressive for individuals, families and businesses.
EAGLE: A recent gun rights forum was held in the capitol. Plus the Florida shooting and the Fair Haven incident just happened. What’s your position on the gun rights of Vermonters?
FLORENZA: I know gun rights are a sensitive issue. I also know we need to apply some common sense when it comes to guns.
I am in favor of responsible gun ownership and gun safety. Hunting has always been a big part of Vermont’s history and tradition, and that should continue to be respected. I support backgrounds checks for the purpose of keeping guns out of the hands of criminals and individuals with psychological issues. I also support legislation to allow Vermont police to temporarily seize firearms from the scene of an alleged domestic assault.
EAGLE: We met some angry Addison County residents at the Middlebury VFW meeting about the proposed ESSEX carbon tax plan last month. Would you support a carbon tax in Vermont?
FLORENZA: As I understand the ESSEX Plan (An Economy-Strengthening Strategic Energy eXchange) it would be a partnership between Vermont state government and electric utilities. The proposal is to use the proceeds of a gradually rising fee on carbon pollution to reduce the effective electric rates for Vermonters and businesses, and provide a per-person rebate, especially, for low income households in rural areas. My main concern is whether or not people living in rural Vermont will be penalized by this approach. I have not yet heard a clear answer as to whether or not low income households will pay more for heating fuel and transportation than they will save on the use of electricity. While we must discourage the use of fossil fuels, I am holding my judgement on this plan until I am certain that low-income households will not be harmed.