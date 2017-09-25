Selectboard studies public VIVID comments

× Expand Photo by Lou Varricchio The Middlebury Selectboard is digesting public comments about its VIVID Midd project this summer.

MIDDLEBURY | Middlebury Selectboard member Laura Asermily discussed the public input the town received regarding the recently concluded VIVID Midd Bike & Pedestrian Pop-Up Demonstration Project, as reflected in the opinion survey that ran from Aug. 21 to Sept. 8.

The project, a collaborative effort of the Town of Middlebury, Local Motion, Better Middlebury Partnership, Middlebury Safe Routes and Addison County Regional Planning Commission, included demonstration areas on Seymour Street, between Greg’s Market and Main Street, Maple Street, entering the Marbleworks and the intersection of Merchant’s Row and Main Street.

Asermily said that comments varied widely, depending on location, and that the input will provide useful information as the town considers future bike-ped safety initiatives. Board members noted, in particular, the success of the traffic-calming measures that were designed into the projects.