Senator, authors to visit book shop

SENATOR & AUTHOR: Vermont State Sen. Philip Baruth visits the Vermont Book Shop in Middlebury on May 21.

MIDDLEBURY — Former majority leader Vermont Sen. Philip Baruth, D-Chittendon County, will visit the Vermont Book Shop on Sunday, May 21 to sign copies of his new book “Senator Leahy: A Life in Scenes.”

The special book-signing event, according to Jenny Lyons of the Vermont Book Shop, is sponsored by the Addison County Democrats. It starts at 2 p.m. and is open to the public at no cost.

Baruth provides special insight into the life and times and one of the U.S. Senate’s most powerful Democrats, Sen. Patrick Leahy of Vermont.

Leahy claims the longest tenure of any member of the U.S. Senate still serving. He was third in line for the presidency when the Democrats held control.

Action thriller—but reality

Baruth wrote his new biography of the senator, like an action thriller, capturing the tense moments of Leahy during the 9/11 attack on the U.S. capital, the contentious debating of the Patriot Act and the 2002 anthrax attacks and the dramatic 2014 opening of diplomatic ties with communist Cuba.

Baruth shows a savvy Leahy who is a meticulous image maker. The author, who clearly holds Leahy in high esteem, calls him the “Top Cop” in the book.

According to Baruth, Leahy has assumed simultaneous lawmaking roles as chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee and as a tough-talking, distinguished gentleman — now aging.

“Leahy’s improbable success,” Baruth argues, “in the end lies in his ability both to be and to play the top cop not only in post-Watergate Vermont, but in a post-9/11 America viciously divided between the red states and the blue.” He is “arguably the most powerful lawmaker Vermonters have ever sent to Washington.”

While Leahy has supported gun control, background checks at gun shows and lawsuits against firearms manufacturers, the senator voted in favor of prohibiting U.N. funds that hinder gun ownership, according to ontheissues.org.

Author Baruth is a professor of English at the University of Vermont and served as the majority leader of the Vermont Senate from 2012–17. He has also written two novels.

