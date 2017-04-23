Seventh Bach Festival set for April 28-30

× Expand Todd Balfour Middlebury Bach Fest 2016

MIDDLEBURY— The seventh annual Middlebury Bach Festival will take place April 28-30, 2017 and feature the Brentano String Quartet playing The Art of the Fugue, BWV 1080 by J.S. Bach, a performance of the oratorio Esther by G.F. Handel with a cast of Middlebury College Alumni, and a concert of Chamber Music.

Since its inception in 1992, the Brentano String Quartet has appeared throughout the world to popular and critical acclaim. “Passionate, uninhibited and spellbinding,” raves the London Independent; the New York Times extols its “luxuriously warm sound [and] yearning lyricism”; the Philadelphia Inquirer praises its “seemingly infallible instincts for finding the center of gravity in every phrase and musical gesture”; and the Times (London) opines, “the Brentanos are a magnifi- cent string quartet…This was wonderful, selfless music-making.” Within a few years of its formation, the Quartet garnered the first Cleveland Quartet Award and the Naumburg Chamber Music Award; and in 1996 the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center invited them to be the inaugural members of Chamber Music Society Two, a program which was to become a coveted distinction for chamber groups and individuals.

The Quartet is named for Antonie Brentano, whom many scholars consider to be Beethoven’s “Immortal Beloved”, the intended recipient of his famous love confession.

The Middlebury Bach Festival is organized by Jeffrey Buettner, associate professor of music and director of choral activities, and Jessica Allen, singer, voice teacher, Music Together teacher, and director of music at The Congregational Church of Middlebury. “I find early music to be invigorating, challenging to perform and completely satisfying to hear,” said Allen. “With this Festival, we wanted to bring performance of high caliber Baroque music to Middlebury so that the students here would have a chance to interact with it.”

The Festival opens Friday evening, April 28, with a Middlebury College Performing Arts Series concert by the Brentano String Quartet. This concert will feature The Art of the Fugue, BWV 1080 by J.S. Bach and will take place at 8:00 PM in The Olin C. Robison Concert Hall at the Kevin P. Mahaney ’84 Center for the Arts at Middlebury College. Tickets are $25 for the general public; $20 for Middlebury College ID holders; and $6 for Middlebury College students with ID.

On Saturday, April 29, the Festival continues with a carillon recital by Middlebury College carillonneur George Matthew, Jr. at 3:00 PM on the lawn surrounding Mead Memorial Chapel. This recital is free and open to the public.

Saturday evening, April 29, at 8:00 PM is the Festival Concert, Handel’s Esther, featuring a cast of Middlebury College Alumni, the Bach Festival Orchestra and Middlebury College Choir conducted by Jeffrey Buettner.

For tickets or information, call (802) 443-MIDD (6433) or go to http:// go.middlebury.edu/arts. For the latest Middlebury Bach Festival information and schedule, visit http://go.middlebury.edu/bachfest.