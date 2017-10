× Expand Photo provided

BARRE | Nine Vermont 4-Hers participated in an upcycle sewing clinic, Oct. 7 in Barre. They were: Front row: Alex Montgomery. Middle row (from left): Instructor Sally DeCicco, Adalene and Jack Nolin, Adaline Ploof, Marina Alberts, and Hannah Smiley (standing behind Marina). Back row: Adam Messier, Samantha Flint, instructor Cecile Johnston, Corinna Hobbs, Allison Smith, University of Vermont Extension 4-H educator, and Lorrie Churchill.