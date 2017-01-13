Sewing workshop

BARRE – Eighteen youths enjoyed a fun and informative day at a sewing clinic and workshop sponsored by University of Vermont Extension 4-H, Nov. 5 in Barre. They were: Front row (sitting): Marina Alberts, Essex Junction; Sophia Shifiletti, Colchester; Alex Montgomery, Williston; Evan and Susha Benoit, Montpelier. Middle Row: Lexi Llanos, Burlington; Adaline Ploof, Essex Junction; Samantha and Lilly Provost, Jericho; Maisa Cook and Olivia Kane, both from Newbury. Back Row: Lily Boutin, Essex Junction (hidden in picture behind Adaline); Tessa Cook, Newbury; Corinna Hobbs, Hinesburg; Claire Knowles, Essex; Sheyenne Miller, Randolph; Adam Messier, Braintree, Samantha Flint, Brookfield.

Tags

Editorial

Letters to the Editor

View more

Upcoming Local Events

View More Post Event

Sports

Circulars

View More Circulars

Sections


About

Publications


Quick Links


Partners

Read content by town
Headquarters

Ph. (518) 873-6368
P.O. Box 338
14 Hand Avenue
Elizabethtown, New York 12932

Southern Office

Ph. (518) 585-9173
102 Montcalm Street
Suite 2
Ticonderoga, New York 12883

Northern Office

Ph. (518) 873-6368
By Appointment Only
345 Cornelia Street
Plattsburgh, New York 12901

Vermont Office

Ph. (802) 388-6397
16 Creek Road
Suite 5A
Middlebury, Vermont 05753

Our website is best viewed in the latest versions of Apple Safari or Google Chrome.

Built with Metro Publisher™

Top Headlines