Shafer's Market & Deli opens downtown

Adam Shafer and Jennifer Stocker, new owners of Shafer's Market & Deli, the former Baba's, located at 54 College St. in downtown Middlebury.

MIDDLEBURY - When it comes to downtown Middlebury addresses, 54 College St. has been a popular destination for college students, tourists, and townies alike since the 1970s. Now open is the new Shafer's Market & Deli in what formerly was Middlebury Market and Sama’s Café.

New owners Adam Shafer and Jennifer Stocker greeted customers during a seamless transition on June 1. Adam, who worked for Middlebury College's food services department for many years, decided it was time to embark on his own market and dining venture.

"We are a family run store and restaurant that offers everyday essentials along with breakfast, lunch and dinner," according to Jennifer. "Whether you're on the go and need something quick, want to enjoy the newly renovated park across the street or just want to sit and relax in (or outside) our dining area; we have what you're looking for."

For Middlebury's night owls, there hasn't been much to do after 5 p.m., especially on Saturday evenings when the town rolls up the proverbial sidewalks. Ah, but not so for Shafer's. New hours will reign, a welcome addition for students and locals alike. Check out these new days and times: Monday throughWednesday and Sunday, open 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Thursday through Saturday, open 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Of course Shafer's occupies a highly recognized location where locals remember Sama's, Baba's, the Blue Hen, and Lion's Place formerly operated.

Pizza virtuoso Sylvia Benoit of Shoreham prepares a traditional Italian pizza for the wood-fired oven at Shafer's Market & Deli in Middlebury.

"We offer a wide variety of house-made options, from a full breakfast menu served daily, to wood-fired pizza, deli sandwiches, lunch and dinner specials, and as always, creemees and scoop ice cream, sundaes, milkshakes and more," Jennifer noted.

She added that the former Sama's favorite coffee selections, such as Middlebury's own Bud's Beans, will be available alongside some new offerings such as Mountain Grove gourmet coffee, another Vermont coffeemaker.

Joining the new menu additions is an expanded pizza selection along with delicious baked goods, such as scones, prepared by Adam.

Check It Out: You can visit www.shafersdeli.com for a complete menu and to order online. The market and restaurant is located 54 College St., across from the new park (the former municipal building site), in downtown Middlebury. For more information, call (802) 388-6408 or email info@shafersdeli.com.