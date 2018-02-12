Shane Duprey sentenced in Rutland

× Expand Photo courtesy of Rose Kennedy for Rutland County “At the park, an argument broke out... Shane Duprey had a lit cigarette. He pressed the lit cigarette against his ex-girlfriend’s wrist, leaving a burn mark that eventually scarred over. That burn was the basis of the domestic assault conviction,” according to Rutland County State’s Attorney Rosemary Kennedy.

RUTLAND | The Rutland County State’s Attorney’s Office announced that on Feb. 5, Shane M. Duprey, 31, of Rutland, was sentenced for aggravated domestic assault with a weapon and domestic assault.

Duprey received a total sentence of four to 14 years to serve.

Duprey was convicted of both charges following a jury trial on Aug. 10-11, 2017.

During the August trial, the jury learned about Duprey’s actions on May 18, 2017.

As one of the most talked-about court cases in recent months in the Rutland metro area, the assault occurred in the city’s Georgetti Park.

An argument between boyfriend and girlfriend resulted in a citizen alerting police about a violence.

“At the park, an argument broke out. (The boyfriend) Shane Duprey had a lit cigarette. He pressed the lit cigarette against his ex-girlfriend’s wrist, leaving a burn mark that eventually scarred over. That burn was the basis of the domestic assault conviction,” according to Rutland County State’s Attorney Rosemary Kennedy.

After the two-day-long trial in Rutland County Court, a jury convicted Duprey of first-degree aggravated domestic assault and domestic assault.

Deputy State’s Attorney Ian Sullivan presented the state’s case in Rutland County in which he recounted Duprey holding a knife to a woman’s throat threatening to slit her neck. Later the same day in May, Duprey pressed a burning cigarette to the woman’s wrist, leaving a scar that the woman showed to the jury.

Duprey has prior convictions including burglary, domestic assault, unlawful mischief, petit larceny, and retail theft.

The case was prosecuted by Deputy State’s Attorney Ian Sullivan.

“This is an appropriate sentence, which provides for a punitive jail sentence and a lengthy period of supervision. While my office tailors our approach to each case, we will seek significant jail sentences where a defendant uses serious violence and has a prior history of violence.” said Kennedy.

The Rutland County State’s Attorney’s Office credited the Rutland City Police Department, specifically Det. Daniel Meytin and Rutland P.D. Officer Elizha Heter, for their work and investigation of the Duprey case.

The Rutland Police Department was an essential part of the crime’s investigation phase, which included interviews and questioning eyewitnesses.