Share the road

× Expand Photo by Lou Varricchio A couple cycling along U.S. Route 7 near the Greystone Motel in Middlebury.

MIDDLEBURY – Summer means more bicyclists on Vermont roads. The state fares poorly for bicycle friendliness. According to a League of American Bicyclists report, Vermont ranks 34 of 50 in friendliness behind Kentucky, Mississippi and South Carolina. Because bicyclists are legal users of Vermont roadways, they are subject to traffic laws like any vehicle. "Bicyclists do best when they act and are treated as drivers of vehicles," according to Vermont statute.