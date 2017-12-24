Shelburne ordinance overruled

× Expand Alan Irwin

SHELBURNE | When it comes to controlling road-salt shipments via rail, along with purported threats to the local environment, Shelburne town officials lost their fight against Vermont Railway last week.

The town spent $400,000 in taxpayer funds battling the railroad.

A federal judge in Burlington ruled that the town has no authority to either restrict rail shipments or prohibit salt storage by Vermont Railway.

U.S. District Judge William Sessions ruled that a restrictive Shelburne ordinance, relating to swamp land that is part of the LaPlatte River watershed located near the storage site, unreasonably targeted the state-owned railroad.

Vermont Railway employs 150 people and operates much of the former Rutland Railway system which went defunct in 1963.