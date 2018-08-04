Shootings and THC

Steven Bourgoin, who is charged with the largest mass criminal homicide in Vermont – the deaths of five high school students in an October 2016 car crash – had in his bloodstream high concentrations of THC, the psychoactive ingredient of marijuana, veteran police reporter Mike Donoghue reported last November in Vermont Digger.

If Bourgoin’s police toxicology report is accurate, he will have something in common with the perpetrators of some of the worst mass killings in recent U.S. and world history: he abused marijuana.

The marijuana connection is explicit in media reports by reputable news organizations such as the New York Times, the Boston Globe, NBC News and others....

BOSTON MARATHON BOMBING - In the April 2013 Boston Marathon bombing, both Tsarnaev brothers were heavy marijuana users (Boston Globe, “Fall of the House of Tsarnaev”).

AURORA COLORADO THEATER - The July 2012 Aurora, Colorado theater shooter, James Holmes, was reported by the New York Post and U.K. Telegraph to be a marijuana user.

ORLANDO NIGHTCLUB SHOOTING – Killer Omar Mateen used pot (and other drugs, including steroids), according to the Palm Beach Post.

ARMED WHITE HOUSE TRESPASSER - Oscar Ramiro Ortega-Hernandez, who shot at the White House in November 2011, not only had a semiautomatic rifle when he went to the White House, he also had a briefcase.

CHARLESTON CHURCH KILLINGS – Dylan Roof, who killed nine people at the Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, S.C. on June 17, 2015, and accomplice Joseph Meek were smoking marijuana (and consuming other drugs).

REP. GABRIELLE GIFFORDS SHOOTING - Jared Loughner, shooter of Rep. Gabrielle Giffords and killer of six people during a January 2011 massacre in Tucson.

PLANNED PARENTHOOD SHOOTING - Robert Dear, in November, 2015 shot and killed three people at Planned Parenthood in Colorado Springs.

“AMERICAN SNIPER” CHRIS KYLE MURDER - Eddie Lee Routh, who killed Chris Kyle, the American Sniper, and Chad Littlefield, was self medicating with marijuana for PTSD.

PARIS TERRORISM - Ibraham Abdeslam, 31 years old, brother of Paris Terrorist attack mastermind Salah Abdeslam and himself a gunman, was a “jobless layabout whose favorite activity was smoking weed,” according to Metro News.

PENTAGON SHOOTING, 2010 - The New York Times reported that John Patrick Bedell was a 26-year-old heavy pot smoker...

JAPANESE MAN MURDERS 19 DISABLED PEOPLE WITH KNIFE – Satoshi Uematsu was high on marijuana on July 26, 2016, when he knifed to death 19 disabled people in a Sagamihara, Japan care home and injured 27 others. He had earlier been treated for marijuana-induced psychosis, the Japan Times reported.

CHARLIE HEBDO MASSACRE, 2015 - Cherif Kouachi, a shooter in the 2015 Charlie Hebdo magazine massacre in Paris, was a pot smoking delivery boy, according to the New York Post.

SHOOTING OF REP. STEVE SCALISE – while actual consumption of marijuana has not been reported, it is known that James Hodgkinson, shooter of Rep. Steve Scalise and others at a June 2017 practice for a Congressional baseball game, wrote a 2012 letter to the editor saying “it is time to legalize or at least decriminalize marijuana use, Politico reported.