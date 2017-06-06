Shoplifters sought in Rutland

RUTLAND —  On May 21 at approximately 9:30 p.m., Vermont State Police responded to a report of two males and one female concealing items at the Hannaford Supermarket. 

The trio left the store without paying for the items. 

State Police were able to identify the three subjects by previous mug shots on file but were unable to locate the individuals on the evening of the theft.

According to VSP statement, “If you are one of the three, please come see Trooper Armstrong at the Rutland State Police Barracks.”

Armstrong said that State Police will release the names of the three subjects once they have been located and cited into Rutland Superior Court on charges of retail theft.  

State Police is looking for assistance in locating the vehicle that was used to leave the scene. Citizens are asked to watch for a Ford Focus bearing Maine registration 1758VP.

If seen, contact VSP Dispatch at 773-9101.

Sections


About

Publications


Quick Links


Partners

Read content by town
Headquarters

Ph. (518) 873-6368
P.O. Box 338
14 Hand Avenue
Elizabethtown, New York 12932

Southern Office

Ph. (518) 585-9173
102 Montcalm Street
Suite 2
Ticonderoga, New York 12883

Northern Office

Ph. (518) 561-9680
178 Broad Street
Suite 10
Plattsburgh, New York 12901

Vermont Office

Ph. (802) 388-6397
16 Creek Road
Suite 5A
Middlebury, Vermont 05753

Our website is best viewed in the latest versions of Apple Safari or Google Chrome.

Built with Metro Publisher™

Top Headlines