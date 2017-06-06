Shoplifters sought in Rutland

RUTLAND — On May 21 at approximately 9:30 p.m., Vermont State Police responded to a report of two males and one female concealing items at the Hannaford Supermarket.

The trio left the store without paying for the items.

State Police were able to identify the three subjects by previous mug shots on file but were unable to locate the individuals on the evening of the theft.

According to VSP statement, “If you are one of the three, please come see Trooper Armstrong at the Rutland State Police Barracks.”

Armstrong said that State Police will release the names of the three subjects once they have been located and cited into Rutland Superior Court on charges of retail theft.

State Police is looking for assistance in locating the vehicle that was used to leave the scene. Citizens are asked to watch for a Ford Focus bearing Maine registration 1758VP.

If seen, contact VSP Dispatch at 773-9101.