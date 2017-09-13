Shoreham Apple Fest includes bluegrass

SHOREHAM | The Ninth annual Apple Fest will be held on Sunday, Sept. 17, at the Shoreham village green and gazebo. Food, live music, an apple pie contest, a farmers’ market, a bounce house, children’s activities and a silent auction of Addison county photos will be featured at the afternoon-long event. Apple Fest is an annual fundraiser for the Friends of the Platt Memorial Library and is a public event open to all.

Special to this year’s Apple Fest is the addition of an Apple Fest Photo contest. This year’s theme is “Your Addison County”. Any and all sights or scenes that capture the “real” Addison County are welcomed. Judging for the photo contest will happen the week prior to Apple Fest and all submissions will be displayed and sold at a silent auction during Apple Fest, with all proceeds going to support the Platt Memorial Library. Prizes will be awarded in three age categories: Youth (12 and under), teen (13-19) and adult. Donations should be dropped off at the Library (Main Street, Shoreham) by Saturday, Sept. 9.

The Library will offer for sale a lunch of pulled pork sandwiches with slaw, mac’n cheese, baked beans, apple desserts and cider. Entertainment will be provided by Snake Mountain Bluegrass. Farmers’ Market vendors will be selling fresh vegetables and apples, bottles of locally produced hard and ice cider, locally bottled spirits, cheeses, eggs, farm raised meat, honey, maple products, jams, jellies and handmade arts and crafts. Relax and enjoy a glass of hard or fresh sweet cider at the Spirits Garden!

Enter a pie in the “Best Apple Pie” contest. Contest rules, entry forms, and information about prizes can be found at Shoreham’s Platt Memorial Library, orchards throughout Addison County, or downloaded at www.plattlib.org.

Apple Fest has free admission, noon to 4 p.m,, rain or shine. For more information contact Carol Causton 897-2747.