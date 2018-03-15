Shoreham Town Meeting results

SHOREHAM | The Shoreham Town Clerk’s Office has posted the following Town Meeting and election results:
Moderator: Will Stevens
Town Clerk: Julie Ortuno
Town Treasurer: Kathleen Brisson
Trustee of Public Funds: Kathleen Brisson
Selectperson (three years): Loren Wood
Selectperson (one year): Karen M. Shackett and Will Stevens
Selectperson (two years of a three year term): Jim Ortuno
Auditor (three years): Molly Francis
Auditor (two years of a three year term): Timothy Steady
Auditor (one year of a three year term): M. Beth Davis
Lister (three years): Phil Kivlin
Library Trustee (four years of a five year term): Tonya Scuteri
Library Trustee (five years): Cora Wang
Planning Commission: Timothy Steady and Barbara R. Bosworth
Water Commissioner: Larry Provost
Grand Juror: No candidate
Town Agent: Beatrice Parwatiker
Town Constable: No candidate
Articles:
Article 10: Shall the town appropriate by taxation $1,900 for Addison Central Teens? Yes
Article 11: Shall the town appropriate by taxation $370 for Addison County Restorative Justice? Yes
Article 12: Shall the town appropriate by taxation $1,000 for Addison County Economic Development? Yes
Article 13: Shall the town appropriate by taxation $1,500 Addison County Home Health & Hospice? Yes
Article 14: Shall the town appropriate by taxation $1,500 for the Addison County Parent-Child Center? Yes
Article 15: Shall the town appropriate by taxation $400 for the Addison County Readers? Yes
Article 16: Shall the town appropriate by taxation $848 for ACTR? Yes
Article 17: Shall the town appropriate by taxation $1,300 for Agewell? Yes
Article 18: Shall the town appropriate by taxation
Article 19: Shall the town appropriate by taxation $1,000 for the Charter House Coalition? Yes
Article 20: Shall the town appropriate by taxation of $1,000 for Community Health Services/Open Door Clinic? Yes
Article 21: Shall the town appropriate by taxation $2,100 for the Counseling Service of Addison County? Yes
Article 22: Shall the town appropriate by taxation $900 for Elderly Services? Yes
Article 23: Shall the town appropriate by taxation $1,500 for Homeward Bound? Yes
Article 24: Shall the town appropriate by taxation $2,250 for HOPE? Yes
Article 25: Shall the town appropriate by taxation $500 for Hospice Volunteer Services? Yes
Article 26: Shall the town appropriate by taxation $1,200 for the John W. Graham Emergency Shelter? Yes
Article 27: Shall the town appropriate by taxation $500 for Lake View Cemetery? Yes
Article 28: Shall the town appropriate by taxation $1,000 for the Otter Creek Child Care Center?
Article 29: Shall the town appropriate by taxation $425 for the Retired & Senior Volunteer Program? Yes
Article 30: Shall the town appropriate by taxation $500 for Vermont Adult Learning? Yes
Article 31: Shall the town appropriate by taxation $500 for the Village Cemetery? Yes
Article 32: Shall the town appropriate by taxation $1,000 for WomenSafe? Yes.