Shoreham Town Meeting results

SHOREHAM | The Shoreham Town Clerk’s Office has posted the following Town Meeting and election results:

Moderator: Will Stevens

Town Clerk: Julie Ortuno

Town Treasurer: Kathleen Brisson

Trustee of Public Funds: Kathleen Brisson

Selectperson (three years): Loren Wood

Selectperson (one year): Karen M. Shackett and Will Stevens

Selectperson (two years of a three year term): Jim Ortuno

Auditor (three years): Molly Francis

Auditor (two years of a three year term): Timothy Steady

Auditor (one year of a three year term): M. Beth Davis

Lister (three years): Phil Kivlin

Library Trustee (four years of a five year term): Tonya Scuteri

Library Trustee (five years): Cora Wang

Planning Commission: Timothy Steady and Barbara R. Bosworth

Water Commissioner: Larry Provost

Grand Juror: No candidate

Town Agent: Beatrice Parwatiker

Town Constable: No candidate

Articles:

Article 10: Shall the town appropriate by taxation $1,900 for Addison Central Teens? Yes

Article 11: Shall the town appropriate by taxation $370 for Addison County Restorative Justice? Yes

Article 12: Shall the town appropriate by taxation $1,000 for Addison County Economic Development? Yes

Article 13: Shall the town appropriate by taxation $1,500 Addison County Home Health & Hospice? Yes

Article 14: Shall the town appropriate by taxation $1,500 for the Addison County Parent-Child Center? Yes

Article 15: Shall the town appropriate by taxation $400 for the Addison County Readers? Yes

Article 16: Shall the town appropriate by taxation $848 for ACTR? Yes

Article 17: Shall the town appropriate by taxation $1,300 for Agewell? Yes

Article 18: Shall the town appropriate by taxation

Article 19: Shall the town appropriate by taxation $1,000 for the Charter House Coalition? Yes

Article 20: Shall the town appropriate by taxation of $1,000 for Community Health Services/Open Door Clinic? Yes

Article 21: Shall the town appropriate by taxation $2,100 for the Counseling Service of Addison County? Yes

Article 22: Shall the town appropriate by taxation $900 for Elderly Services? Yes

Article 23: Shall the town appropriate by taxation $1,500 for Homeward Bound? Yes

Article 24: Shall the town appropriate by taxation $2,250 for HOPE? Yes

Article 25: Shall the town appropriate by taxation $500 for Hospice Volunteer Services? Yes

Article 26: Shall the town appropriate by taxation $1,200 for the John W. Graham Emergency Shelter? Yes

Article 27: Shall the town appropriate by taxation $500 for Lake View Cemetery? Yes

Article 28: Shall the town appropriate by taxation $1,000 for the Otter Creek Child Care Center?

Article 29: Shall the town appropriate by taxation $425 for the Retired & Senior Volunteer Program? Yes

Article 30: Shall the town appropriate by taxation $500 for Vermont Adult Learning? Yes

Article 31: Shall the town appropriate by taxation $500 for the Village Cemetery? Yes

Article 32: Shall the town appropriate by taxation $1,000 for WomenSafe? Yes.