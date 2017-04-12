Singer/songwriter Gregory Douglass holds workshop and performs

× Expand Pictured is Douglass (second from left) with band members and local student Malynda Lobdell (center), who was the opening act April 8. Band members include, from left, Lisa Piccirillo, Monique Citro and Jane Boxall.

ELIZABETHTOWN — Piano By Nature presented Vermont Singer-Songwriter Gregory Douglass and his band members Monique Citro on cello, Lisa Piccirillo Barbiero vocalist, Jane Boxall-Marimba at the Hand House. Westport Junior Malynda Lobdell opened with an original piece.

Douglass presented a songwriting workshop earlier in the day at the Hand House that included adults and students from all over the area.

A small video of their performance is located at facebook.com/suncommunitynews.