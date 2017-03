NEW HAVEN — On March 21, at approximately 2 p.m. Trooper Tyler Sylva from the New Haven Barracks responded to a report of a single vehicle roll-over on Plank Road in the Town of Bristol. Investigation revealed that the operator, 17-year-old Spencer Newton of Middlebury, was travelling at a speed in excess of the posted speed limit and too fast to safely negotiate the turn. At the time of the accident, road conditions were clear and dry.