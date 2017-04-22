CORNWALL – On April 12, 2017 at approximately 09:35 hours, Troopers responded to a report of a single vehicle crash on Route 30 in Cornwall. Upon arriving on scene troopers observed a tan 2007 BMW 530 on its side in a ditch off the travelled portion of the roadway. The driver of the car was Amber Thomas, 21, of Shorham. The vehicle also damaged a utility pole as a result of the crash. Subsequent investigation revealed that Thomas took her attention off of the roadway and drifted into the utility pole. The operator was issued a Vermont Civil Violation Complaint for Unreasonable and Imprudent Driving-Accident Resulting.