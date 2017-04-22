Single vehicle crash

CORNWALL – On April 12, 2017 at approximately 09:35 hours, Troopers responded to a report of a single vehicle crash on Route 30 in Cornwall. Upon arriving on scene troopers observed a tan 2007 BMW 530 on its side in a ditch off the travelled portion of the roadway. The driver of the car was Amber Thomas, 21, of Shorham. The vehicle also damaged a utility pole as a result of the crash. Subsequent investigation revealed that Thomas took her attention off of the roadway and drifted into the utility pole. The operator was issued a Vermont Civil Violation Complaint for Unreasonable and Imprudent Driving-Accident Resulting. 

Sections


About

Publications


Quick Links


Partners

Read content by town
Headquarters

Ph. (518) 873-6368
P.O. Box 338
14 Hand Avenue
Elizabethtown, New York 12932

Southern Office

Ph. (518) 585-9173
102 Montcalm Street
Suite 2
Ticonderoga, New York 12883

Northern Office

Ph. (518) 873-6368
By Appointment Only
345 Cornelia Street
Plattsburgh, New York 12901

Vermont Office

Ph. (802) 388-6397
16 Creek Road
Suite 5A
Middlebury, Vermont 05753

Our website is best viewed in the latest versions of Apple Safari or Google Chrome.

Built with Metro Publisher™

Top Headlines