BRIDPORT—On Jan. 24, at approximately 7:42 p.m., State Police were notified of a single vehicle rollover on Middle Road in the Town of Bridport. State Police arrived on scene and identified the operator as Anita Vorsteveld. Vorsteveld advised that prior to the collision, she was travelling westbound on Middle Road at approximately 35-40 mph. Vorsteveld stated that while travelling her vehicle began to slide. Evidence showed that Vorsteveld attempted to correct and clipped a nearby guardrail, before overturning her vehicle. Vorsteveld’s vehicle sustained moderate contact damage as a result of the crash. Vorsteveld sustained no injuries. Alcohol nor drugs were believed to be factors in the crash.