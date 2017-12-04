Slippery road blamed

MONKTON | On Nov. 26, at approximately 7 a.m., Vermont State Police officers were notified of a single motor vehicle collision on Tyler Bridge Road inf Monkton.

Troopers identified as Viktoriia Tokarenko as the driver.

An investigation revealed that Tokarenko was traveling southwest along Tyler Bridge Road. She attempted to slow down for a curve when her vehicle went off the roadway.

Slippery road conditions were determined to play a factor in the collision.

Tokarenko subsequently struck a mailbox and a utility pole. Neither alcohol nor drugs were determined to be contributing factors in the collision.

Vermont State Police were assisted by the Monkton Fire Department and Bristol Rescue.