MIDDLEBURY | Devin Thurber, an engineering technician at SEC-Structural Energy Corp. in Middlebury, stands alongside a Smartflower solar-power array at the SEC’s office on Exchange Street. The Austrian-made Smartflower unfolds itself like a flower to follow the Sun across the sky. Smartflower hopes to begin manufacturing the dual-axis arrays at a factory in either Vermont or Massachusetts soon.