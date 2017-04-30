Smuggling drugs into detention facility

× 1 of 2 Expand Emma Decubellis × 2 of 2 Expand Jennifer Boule Prev Next

RUTLAND — Vermont State Police, Bureau of Criminal Investigations Detectives have investigated an incident that occurred on March 19, at the Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility (MVRCF). On the above date, Emma Decubellis was caught by corrections officers attempting to smuggle regulated drugs into the MVRCF to an inmate, Randy Babcock during visiting hours at the facility. Detectives were made aware of the incident shortly after, leading to a more in-depth investigation. The investigation resulted in Detectives discovering inmates Randy Babcock and Steven Sedotto were/ had been working with Decubellis and Jennifer Boule in an attempt to smuggle drugs into MVRCF. At the conclusion of the investigation, Babcock, Sedotto, Boule and Decubellis were all found to be in violation of Title 18 VSA 4249, Transportation of Regulated Drugs into Places of Detention. Babcock is scheduled to appear in the Rutland Superior Court Criminal Division on May 22, 2017 at 8:15. Sedotto, Boule and Decubellis are scheduled to appear in the Rutland Superior Court Criminal Division on June 5 at 8:15.