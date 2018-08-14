Snapshots: Addison County Fair & Field Days 2018

× 1 of 9 Expand Photo by Lou Varricchio Here are various views of the 2018 Addison County Fair & Field Days for you to remember until next year’s event. This year’s fair, marking 75 years, was notable for the opening of the new Foster Welcome Center as well as several events which help underscore the traditional agricultural nature of Field Days. × 2 of 9 Expand Photo by Lou Varricchio × 3 of 9 Expand Photo by Lou Varricchio × 4 of 9 Expand Photo by Lou Varricchio × 5 of 9 Expand Photo by Lou Varricchio × 6 of 9 Expand Photo by Lou Varricchio × 7 of 9 Expand Photo by Lou Varricchio × 8 of 9 Expand Photo by Lou Varricchio × 9 of 9 Expand Photo by Lou Varricchio Prev Next

NEW HAVEN | Our newspaper may not produce the “official” booklet of Addison County Fair & Field Days, but we put a lot of heart and soul into our annual fair publication as a way to salute all the wonderful Field Day organizers, volunteers, and participants who make this—the greatest of Vermont’s agriculture fairs—an annual must-see regional happening.

Thank you to everyone who enjoyed this year’s booklet and sent us words of praise.

Vermont’s largest agricultural fair marked another milestone year in 2018 with an anniversary to note. Visitors were in awe of the new Foster Welcome Center, new displays, traditional vendors, and several surprises.

And while hot temperatures, sunshine, and intermittent rain seem to go along with the annual, early August week scheduled for Addison County Fair and Field Days, this year continued an agricultural tradition so many residents cherished.

With 2018 being a mid-term election year, Filed Days showcased both Democrat and Republican partisan booths as well as individual candidates with tables greeting visitors. For example, the race for Addison County Sheriff is especially “hot” this year, so multiple candidates were welcoming voters with free palm cards, buttons, stickers, and those ubiquitous yard signs.

For many farming families, Field Days is an annual social event that brings the agricultural community of Addison County together for a few, fun days. For others, the event is a time for fair food—fried dough, candy apples and cotton candy—amusement rides, animal shows, and tractor pulls. This year’s fair was no exception but with some surprises to keep things interesting.

While attendance figures were not available at press time, there is every indication that Field Days equaled or surpassed last year’s attendance.