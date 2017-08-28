Solar eclipse dazzles skywatchers

× Expand Photo by Paul Walker Aug. 21 solar eclipse in Tennessee by Paul Walker of Middlebury.

MIDDLEBURY | Vermont hadn’t seen a solar eclipse since the 1990s, so Aug. 21 was a memorable date even if the event as viewed from here didn’t reach totality.

Around Addison and Rutland counties, skywatchers turned out with protective eye wear to safely view the darkened solar disk.

In Middlebury, staffers of the Ilsley Public Library signed out eye wear to interested patrons. The same was true in Rutland.

At the new College Park in downtown Middlebury, several viewers gathered for their first solar eclipse.

“This is awesome,” said Emma Sweet, a Salisbury Elementary School student who joined college students Alex Whipple and Justin Northup in the park to view the event.

“We checked out the dark glasses at the library,” Northrup said. He attends Community College of Vermont.

“Wow,” said Whipple, who was home for the summer from Endicott College. “It’s spectacular.”

The partial solar eclipse in Vermont began at 1:22 p.m. and ended at 3:53 p.m.

The eclipse’s maximum was reached at 2:40 p.m. with entire eclipse event lasting two hours and 30 minutes, enough time to satisfy the shortest and longest of attention spans.

For hardcore Vermont astronomers such as Paul Walker of Middlebury, staying in Vermont to watch a partial eclipse just wasn’t enough; he had to travel to the zone of totality where the total eclipse was visible.

× Expand Photo by Jan Walker Paul Walker is ready to rock and roll on his trip to Tennessee to view the total eclipse of the sun Aug. 21.

During the previous week, Walker loaded up his station wagon for a 1,200 mile trek to a Tennessee viewing destination.

Walker is secretary of the Vermont Astronomical Society and is the editor of the group’s quarterly newsletter.

An amateur astronomer since childhood, Walker has observed many common and rare events in the daytime and nighttime sky. His large homemade telescope gets regular use in the backyard.

“It was a nail biter in Crossville, Tennessee, as the Sun in the clear blue sky began showing signs of being covered by the Moon,” said Walker’s wife, Jan Walker. “We tried to convince ourselves that it was great just to have seen a partial eclipse as the Moon slowly ate up the Sun. However, there was still an hour to go until the total eclipse that we had driven a 1,000 miles to see, and there were threatening clouds not that far away.”