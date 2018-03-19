Soldiers, skiers rescued in area avalanche events

× Expand U.S. Air National Guard photo courtesy of Sarah Mattison Several soldiers were injured during an avalanche event in Smugglers’ Notch during the early afternoon of March 14. In this 2015 photograph, soldiers of the Army Mountain Warfare School are training in Easy Gully at Smugglers Notch. Pictured is climbing instructor U.S. Army Capt. Jason Beams with fellow soldiers.

MIDDLEBURY | Several Army soldiers were injured during an avalanche event in Smugglers’ Notch during the early afternoon of March 14. The incident was first reported by Sgt. Nathan Rivard of the Vermont National Guard.

Six soldiers of the U.S. Army Mountain Warfare School were involved. The soldiers were in Easy Gully located near the central sector of Smugglers’ Notch.

Rivard told reporters that five out of the six soldiers were taken to UVM Medical Center with injuries. None of the injuries were non-life-threatening, according to Rivard. He noted that one soldier had already returned to active duty within several hours of the incident.

“The Mountain Warfare School in Jericho, Vt. at Camp Ethan Allen Training Center provides a lot of mountaineering coursework, and the advanced warfare school was up here today (Wednesday),” Rivard said in a news statement. “They do mountain survival, they do a lot of things with rope skills as well as mountain climbing and repelling, that’s why they train up here in Smugglers’ Notch. They do it in the winter, so they can get the winter phase where they get a really in-depth curriculum.”

A snow report in the area of Mt. Mansfield, Vermont’s tallest mountain, reported nearly two feet of snow had fallen in the previous 24 hours before the March 14 avalanche in Smugglers’ Notch.

“Deep snow accumulations on top of an earlier freeze-and-thaw cycle snow layer created extremely unstable conditions in steep terrain... In the past week, Vermont State Police, multiple volunteer search and rescue groups, and resort ski patrols have received dozens of calls for assistance,” according to Neil Van Dyke, search and rescue coordinator of the Vermont Department of Public Safety. “Incidents at Bolton Valley and Killington over the last week alone have resulted in over 30 skiers and snowboarders requiring rescue.”