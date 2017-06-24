Some summer motorcycle safety tips

× Expand Photo by Anna I. Adria Summer in Vermont means more motorcycles on local roads. Both motorcyclists and automobile drivers should be aware of each other. Safe riding and safe driving go hand-in-hand.

VERMONT — Operating a motorcycle takes different skills than driving a car, but the laws of the road in Vermont apply to every driver just the same.

A combination of consistent education, regard for traffic laws and basic common sense can go a long way in helping reduce the amount of fatalities involved in motorcycle accidents on a yearly basis.

Always wear a helmet

Wearing a helmet is the best way to protect against severe head injuries. A motorcycle rider not wearing a helmet is five times more likely to sustain a critical head injury. Full helmets with face shields are safer than partial helmets (see photo).

Wear appropriate gear

Make sure to wear protective gear and clothing that will minimize the amount of injuries in case of an accident or a skid. Wearing leather clothing, boots with nonskid soles and gloves can protect your body from severe injuries. Consider attaching reflective tape to your clothing to make it easier for other drivers to see you.

Follow traffic rules

Obey the speed limit; the faster you go the longer it will take you to stop. Be aware of local traffic laws and rules of the road.

Ride defensively

Don’t assume that a driver can see you, as nearly two-thirds of all motorcycle accidents are caused by a driver violating a rider’s right of way. You should always ride with your headlights on, stay out of a driver’s blind spot, signal well in advance of any change in direction and watch for turning vehicles.

Keep your riding skills honed

Complete a formal riding education program, get licensed and take riding courses from time to time to develop riding techniques and to sharpen your street-riding strategies.

Be awake and ride sober

Don’t drink and ride; you could cause harm to yourself and others. Additionally, fatigue and drowsiness can impair your ability to react, so make sure that you are well rested when you hit the road.

Preparing to ride

Making sure that your motorcycle is fit for the road is just as important as practicing safe riding. Should something be wrong with your motorcycle, it will be in your best interest to find out prior to hitting the road. To make sure that your motorcycle is in good working order, always check tires; head and tail lights; fluids; mirrors; brakes; and horn before taking off.

A public service presented by the Eagle courtesy of Geico Insurance