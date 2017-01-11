Something extraordinary | Eye on the Arts

× Expand Photo via Facebook Ellen Degenerates will perform at the Crossroads Cafe on Jan. 13.

On Jan. 8, 1946 — 71 years ago last Sunday — a woman named Gladys Presley bought a $6.95 guitar at a hardware store in Tupelo, Mississippi.

She gave it to her beloved son — an 11 year old named Elvis Presley.

This seemingly mundane act would later become a notable event in history.

Here’s the thing: when Gladys Presley bought that guitar for her son, she had no idea that it would kickstart what would later become a lifelong career for her son — much less the “birth” of rock and roll.

Every little thing — from buying your child a guitar, to speaking up when someone does wrong, to stepping on stage at an open mic night, to penning an impassioned blog post — contributes to the story of humanity in a minute, oftentimes insignificant way.

Sometimes, it’s the beginning of something extraordinary.

Start your year off right with a little bit of local arts and entertainment! Apart from simply having entertainment value, you never know when you’ll experience the beginning of greatness.

On Jan. 14, Coon Hill John will perform at Bar Antidote in Vergennes. Coon Hill John is a locally-based folk quartet. The band will take the stage at 8:30 p.m. For more information, visit coonhilljohn.com.

Winooski’s Ellen Degenerates will play at the Crossroads Cafe at Middlebury College on Jan. 13 from 9 p.m. to midnight. For more information, visit facebook.com/ellendegenerates1.

The Town Hall Theater in Middlebury will screen “Cameraperson,” a critically acclaimed documentary by Kirsten Johnson, on Jan. 15. According to organizers, the film offers “a glimpse into one filmmaker’s personal journey and a bold, thoughtful examination of what it means to train a camera on the world.” The showing starts at 2 p.m.

Middlebury’s Marquis Theater will see a performance by the Vermont Comedy Outlaws on Jan. 14 at 8 p.m. The troupe specialize in “uncensored, wild” comedy. For more information, visit facebook.com/themovieroast.

Persian trio Constantinople will perform at the Mahoney Center for the Arts in Middlebury on Jan. 13 from 8-10 p.m. Tickets are $20. For more information, visit facebook.com/artsatmiddlebury.

The Ilsley Public Library in Middlebury will host a lecture by Vermont Fish and Wildlife biologist Chris Bernier on Jan. 12. Bernier will discuss the lives of the Canada Lynx. For more information, visit ilsleypubliclibrary.org.

Indie band Barika will perform at Positive Pie in Montpelier on Jan. 13. Show starts at 10 p.m. For more information, visit facebook.com/positivepievt.

Burlington’s Flynn Center will host comedian Sarah Silverman on Jan. 17. Silverman is a two-time Emmy Award winning performer known for her stand-up and movie roles. Tickets range from $25-70. Silverman will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. For more information, visit flynntix.org.

The Very Merry Teens drama troupe will perform “Les Miserables” at St. Joseph School in Burlington on Jan. 13-15. Performances are slated at 7 p.m. on Jan. 13, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Jan. 14, and 6 p.m. on Jan. 15. A donation is requested.

Heavy metal bands Nosferatu and Green Chapel will play at Montpelier’s Charlie-O’s World Famous on Jan. 14 at 9:30 p.m. For more information, visit facebook.com/charlieosvt.

Roots/folk musicians Leo Kottke and Keller Williams will perform at the Paramount Theater in Rutland on Jan. 13 at 8 p.m. Tickets range from $35-50. For more information, visit paramountvt.org.

Pete’s Posse and Will Mentor will provide the music for a contra and square dancing party at the Capital City Grange Hall outside of Montpelier on Jan. 14. Admission is on a $6-12 sliding scale. The event is slated for 8 p.m. For more information, visit facebook.com/ccghall.